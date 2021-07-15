Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €124.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) has been assigned a €124.00 ($145.88) target price by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 9.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €147.00 ($172.94) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schneider Electric S.E. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €142.58 ($167.75).

SU traded down €1.64 ($1.93) during trading on Thursday, reaching €136.78 ($160.92). 512,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1 year low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 1 year high of €76.34 ($89.81). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €132.15.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

