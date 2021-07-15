Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) PT Set at €150.00 by UBS Group

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) has been given a €150.00 ($176.47) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($134.12) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €141.75 ($166.76).

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at €136.78 ($160.92) on Thursday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52 week low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 52 week high of €76.34 ($89.81). The business has a 50 day moving average of €132.15.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

