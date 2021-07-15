Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Short Interest Up 180.1% in June

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,000 shares, a growth of 180.1% from the June 15th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 253,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

SBGSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schneider Electric S.E. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

SBGSY opened at $32.28 on Thursday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of $22.65 and a 12 month high of $33.29. The firm has a market cap of $91.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.86.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.6113 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 1.85%. Schneider Electric S.E.’s payout ratio is 44.86%.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

