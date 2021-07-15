Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 129,751 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 122.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,751 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $33,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.95.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FIS stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $148.05. The stock had a trading volume of 38,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,495. The company has a market cap of $91.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -389.52, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.17 and a 12-month high of $156.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.78.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

