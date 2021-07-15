Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 710,300 Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 710,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,937,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of Builders FirstSource as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,239,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,588,000 after acquiring an additional 293,001 shares during the period. Vision Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $12,792,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at $23,764,000. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on BLDR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zelman & Associates began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.00. 23,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,104,950. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.55. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.11 and a twelve month high of $53.99.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

