Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 60,556 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $26,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,338,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,435,291,000 after purchasing an additional 394,061 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $991,465,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,526,397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $747,822,000 after purchasing an additional 342,693 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,308,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $486,862,000 after purchasing an additional 179,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $382,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,887 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.11. The company had a trading volume of 981,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,576,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.73. The stock has a market cap of $107.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.06. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.59 and a 12-month high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,788 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,535,104.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,211 shares in the company, valued at $3,815,409.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 496,570 shares of company stock worth $39,649,712 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Summit Insights lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.69.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.