Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 343.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,588,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,230,333 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of KeyCorp worth $31,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in KeyCorp by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 79.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Shares of KEY traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.22. The company had a trading volume of 110,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,284,977. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.81. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.54. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $11.33 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

In related news, insider Mark W. Midkiff sold 23,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $520,289.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,754.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $315,307.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 397,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,901,412 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KEY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.