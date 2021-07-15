Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 46.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,679,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 532,561 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for 0.8% of Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $65,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.19. 753,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,924,068. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.48. The stock has a market cap of $186.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WFC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.04.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

