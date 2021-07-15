Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 1,520.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 440,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 413,067 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 1.04% of Sensient Technologies worth $34,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,275,000 after buying an additional 40,466 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 203,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,854,000 after purchasing an additional 25,663 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 392.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 72,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 1,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $99,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

NYSE:SXT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.51. 912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,711. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $50.51 and a 52-week high of $89.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 0.95.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $359.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.89 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

