Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $23.07 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,834 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $23,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 13.1% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% in the first quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 1,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $1.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $206.27. The stock had a trading volume of 21,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,352. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.31 and a 12 month high of $205.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.34.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.93.

In other news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,327 shares of company stock worth $1,664,058. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

