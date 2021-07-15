Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $26.26 Million Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 112.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,079 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of MongoDB worth $26,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $1,063,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MDB shares. Citigroup increased their price target on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on MongoDB in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, increased their price target on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.75.

Shares of MongoDB stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $338.85. 8,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,648. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $322.09. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.27 and a 12-month high of $428.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of -73.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.80, for a total transaction of $9,058,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,185,004. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total value of $4,090,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,416,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,894,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,376 shares of company stock valued at $78,196,329. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

