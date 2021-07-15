Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $29.72 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 75.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,186 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $29,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $31,029,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $232,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,907,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% in the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 530,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,670,000 after buying an additional 27,828 shares during the period. 31.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total transaction of $6,839,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,208,523.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,312 shares of company stock valued at $165,473,488. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,519.32.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $17.27 on Thursday, reaching $2,624.38. The company had a trading volume of 19,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,458. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,466.18. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,406.55 and a 52-week high of $2,659.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

