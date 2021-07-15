Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $29.95 Million Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 129.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,900,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Energy Transfer worth $29,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,874,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,396,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 46.6% during the first quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 302,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 96,119 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 6.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 534,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after buying an additional 33,370 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 9.9% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,257,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,658,000 after buying an additional 113,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray W. Washburne bought 200,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,052.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

ET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.42.

NYSE ET traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.86. 404,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,939,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 2.53. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.44.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -338.89%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

