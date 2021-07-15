Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $33.09 Million Stake in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 3,557.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 487,400 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 1.13% of Renewable Energy Group worth $33,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REGI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 272.1% in the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $122,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 10,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total value of $695,266.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 210,079 shares in the company, valued at $14,300,077.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,388 shares of company stock worth $2,787,794. 2.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock traded up $1.14 on Thursday, reaching $63.09. 11,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,446. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 0.73. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $117.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $539.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.29 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Renewable Energy Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.92.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

