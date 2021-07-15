Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $36.50 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 685.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,303 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,166 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 0.4% of Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $36,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,599,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,058,523,000 after acquiring an additional 236,932 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,386,862,000 after buying an additional 374,780 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,479,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,273,465,000 after buying an additional 421,457 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,621,726,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,064,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,969,000 after buying an additional 384,327 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $3.17 on Thursday, hitting $297.58. 132,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,054,750. The stock has a market cap of $349.58 billion, a PE ratio of 68.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $270.83. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.50 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total value of $2,631,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,053,725.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.30.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

