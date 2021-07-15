Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 465,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,066,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Western Digital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $175,461,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,624,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $375,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,434 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $516,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,328 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,191,000. Finally, Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,564,000. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WDC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Western Digital from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Western Digital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Western Digital from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.09.

NASDAQ:WDC traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.48. 105,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,016,282. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $33.53 and a 52-week high of $78.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.76 and a beta of 1.60.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

