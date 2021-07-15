Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 320.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 422,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 322,026 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Valero Energy worth $30,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 1,575.2% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 205,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,704,000 after purchasing an additional 193,098 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 220,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,765,000 after purchasing an additional 28,132 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 10,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, E&G Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 6,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

VLO traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $67.50. 105,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,711,647. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.86. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.64%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VLO. Raymond James lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

