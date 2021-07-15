Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 1,359.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 385,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359,214 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of Darling Ingredients worth $28,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DAR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 410.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DAR traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.28. The company had a trading volume of 15,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,079,036. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 1.05. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.06 and a 52 week high of $79.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DAR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.54.

In other news, CAO Joseph Manzi bought 1,975 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.65 per share, with a total value of $133,608.75. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,609.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $32,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,046.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

