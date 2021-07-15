Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,968 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 10,795 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $27,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,981 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Netflix by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 607,320 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $328,396,000 after acquiring an additional 143,668 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,545,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.84.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $4.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $543.76. 247,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,219,536. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $458.60 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $507.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.26, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

