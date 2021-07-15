Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 185,953 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 63.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,647 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 185,953 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $31,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $615,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 4,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $5,281,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,082,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total value of $25,519,049.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,432,770 shares of company stock valued at $797,182,256 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $6.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $341.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,871,875. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $332.74. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.90 and a 12-month high of $358.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Argus boosted their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.20.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

