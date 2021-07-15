Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 34.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 458,022 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 244,795 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $24,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 165,798 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,415 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,066,000. Burleson & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 518,156 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,245,000 after purchasing an additional 92,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 345,761 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $18,848,000 after purchasing an additional 176,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on UBER. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.31.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.22. 404,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,224,580. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.48 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $88.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.99 and a beta of 1.56.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.