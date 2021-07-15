Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stake Lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 71.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,846 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,229,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,898 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,883,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,320 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 110.7% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,051,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,648 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $193,244,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,661,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,069 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $39.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.88. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

