Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,361 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $5,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,023.8% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $68.67 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.69. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $50.21 and a 52 week high of $70.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

