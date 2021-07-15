Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,361 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $5,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHV. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,969,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,264,000 after purchasing an additional 569,348 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $69,000. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 262.0% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 25,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 18,467 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 26,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Gunma Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,439,000.

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $68.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.69. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $50.21 and a twelve month high of $70.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

