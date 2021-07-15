Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP cut its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $11,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,147,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,645,000 after buying an additional 1,166,646 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,970,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,217,000 after buying an additional 1,081,072 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,924,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,806,000 after buying an additional 598,686 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,051,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,998,000 after buying an additional 397,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,559,000.

NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,774. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $76.65 and a 52-week high of $106.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.48.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

