Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND) Director Sells $32,798.00 in Stock

Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND) Director Marcus Frampton sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $32,798.00.

Shares of SCND stock remained flat at $$10.80 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.81. Scientific Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $11.34.

Get Scientific Industries alerts:

Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.24). Scientific Industries had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $2.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Scientific Industries, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scientific Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

About Scientific Industries

Scientific Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets benchtop laboratory equipment, bioprocessing systems and products, and catalyst research instruments worldwide. It offers vortex mixers to mix the contents of test tubes, beakers, and other containers by placing such containers on a rotating cup or other attachments; and various mixers and shakers, such as high speed touch mixers, mixers with an integral timer, cell disruptors, microplate mixers, vortex mixers incorporating digital control and display, multi-vessel vortex mixers, and orbital shakers.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.