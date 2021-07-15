Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) Price Target Cut to C$45.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$55.00 to C$45.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 125.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SCR. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Score Media and Gaming in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. CSFB set a C$50.00 target price on Score Media and Gaming and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get Score Media and Gaming alerts:

Shares of SCR opened at C$19.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.34. Score Media and Gaming has a 12 month low of C$5.50 and a 12 month high of C$56.70. The stock has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.60.

Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.59 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Score Media and Gaming will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Score Media and Gaming

Score Media and Gaming Inc operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Score Media and Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Score Media and Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.