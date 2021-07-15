Scotiabank Boosts MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Price Target to C$10.00

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on MEG Energy from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.78.

OTCMKTS MEGEF traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.82. 25,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,914. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.81. MEG Energy has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $7.91.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

