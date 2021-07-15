Scotiabank Increases Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Price Target to C$10.00

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Spartan Delta in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TD Securities raised their price target on Spartan Delta from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Spartan Delta from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DALXF remained flat at $$4.50 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,838. Spartan Delta has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $4.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.31.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

