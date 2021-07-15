Scotiabank Raises Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Price Target to C$10.00

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$9.25 to C$10.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Enerplus from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on Enerplus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Shares of ERF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.55. 58,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,143. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Enerplus has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $7.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 3.21.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 109.61%. The business had revenue of $228.06 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enerplus will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERF. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

