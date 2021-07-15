Scotiabank Raises Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Price Target to C$43.00

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday, June 21st. CIBC increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$49.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Desjardins raised Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.46.

IMO traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.31. The stock had a trading volume of 10,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,222. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.49. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $35.20.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Imperial Oil had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. On average, research analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,817 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 5.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,067 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 79,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 0.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 556,586 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 5.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 43,170 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

