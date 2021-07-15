Scotiabank Raises Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Price Target to C$12.50

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its price target increased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on VET. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.25 to C$12.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.91.

Shares of VET traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.34. 2,098,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,392,073. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.26. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $290.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.54 million. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 27.89% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 327,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $633,000. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 5.8% during the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 76,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 51.2% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 362,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 17.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

