Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Moelis & Company’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Moelis & Company in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $3.55 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.45.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Moelis & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

MC stock opened at $54.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.21. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.77 and a fifty-two week high of $59.63.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $263.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.32 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 56.19% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.60%.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 10,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $596,980.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 30,051 shares of company stock worth $1,715,368 in the last three months. 17.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 4.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.6% in the first quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 29,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 126,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.2% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

