Secure Pad Price Hits $4.62 on Major Exchanges (SEPA)

Secure Pad (CURRENCY:SEPA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 15th. Secure Pad has a total market cap of $711,096.33 and $12,270.00 worth of Secure Pad was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secure Pad coin can now be purchased for $4.62 or 0.00014518 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Secure Pad has traded 23.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00041396 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00113279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.34 or 0.00148790 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,844.04 or 1.00091489 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $317.66 or 0.00998459 BTC.

Secure Pad’s total supply is 350,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,955 coins. Secure Pad’s official Twitter account is @secure_pad

