SEI Investments (SEIC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $455.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect SEI Investments to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SEI Investments stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $61.62. The stock had a trading volume of 970 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,405. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $48.70 and a twelve month high of $64.78.

SEI Investments announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

In related news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $632,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 659,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,752,822.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $1,113,350.00. 23.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.38.

SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

