Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,935,986 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,162,789 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 15.53% of Select Medical worth $713,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SEM. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,347,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 71.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 31,441 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 91,228 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 16,967 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 55.5% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 102,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 36,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,220,857 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,631,000 after purchasing an additional 32,420 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Select Medical alerts:

NYSE:SEM opened at $39.62 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $43.60.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 5.59%. Select Medical’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is 26.46%.

SEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

In related news, EVP Martin F. Jackson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $4,261,000.00. Also, Director Bryan C. Cressey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $401,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,877.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,040 shares of company stock worth $11,291,233 in the last three months. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

Featured Article: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.