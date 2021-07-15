Selfkey Trading Down 6.4% Over Last Week (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 15th. Selfkey has a total market cap of $31.83 million and $11.28 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Selfkey has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. One Selfkey coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00050140 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015574 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $268.20 or 0.00850983 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005844 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000363 BTC.

About Selfkey

Selfkey (KEY) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,640,469,446 coins. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

