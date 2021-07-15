Sentinel Price Reaches $0.0180 on Exchanges (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. In the last week, Sentinel has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $60.51 million and $248,298.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0180 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000032 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Coin Profile

Sentinel (DVPN) is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 11,104,756,722 coins and its circulating supply is 3,353,514,328 coins. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

