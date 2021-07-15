Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Has $7.34 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,053 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.3% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% during the first quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.50. The stock had a trading volume of 23,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,887,217. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $53.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.07.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.