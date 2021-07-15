Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Takes $4.20 Million Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 142,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,000. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF comprises about 0.7% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA owned 0.17% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,896,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,458,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151,640 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,331,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 339.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 167,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after buying an additional 129,428 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 397.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 131,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 104,868 shares during the period. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 522,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,443,000 after buying an additional 88,387 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BBCA traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.83. 2,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,472. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.98. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $45.54 and a 1-year high of $66.59.

