Sether Price Tops $0.0312 on Exchanges (SETH)

Sether (CURRENCY:SETH) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 15th. In the last week, Sether has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar. Sether has a total market cap of $627,672.97 and approximately $2,003.00 worth of Sether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sether coin can now be purchased for $0.0312 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00050600 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00015318 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $277.33 or 0.00868081 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005751 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Sether Coin Profile

SETH is a coin. Sether’s total supply is 20,136,683 coins. Sether’s official Twitter account is @setherplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sether is a platform that provides blockchain integration with social network APIs, allowing companies to get information, analyse and monitor social networks. The SETH token is a standard ERC20 token that can be used by multiple wallets and trading platforms. The token will be used as the only currency for interacting with the Sether platform. The official Sether ticker is “SETH” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SETHER” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Sether

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sether using one of the exchanges listed above.

