SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Shares of SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) rose 6.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.45 and last traded at $14.08. Approximately 203,228 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 13,498,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.20.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

Get SGOCO Group alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SGOCO Group in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SGOCO Group in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of SGOCO Group by 509.8% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 66,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 55,501 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SGOCO Group by 345.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 45,900 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SGOCO Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SGOCO Group, Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures phase change material storage systems for applications on cooling and heating systems in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's products include phase change material thermal energy storage products; LCD/LED monitors; and TV product-related and application-specific products.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for SGOCO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGOCO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.