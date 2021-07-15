Shaolin Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACND)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACND) by 3,010.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,016,238 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.03% of Ascendant Digital Acquisition worth $10,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACND. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in Ascendant Digital Acquisition by 50.0% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ascendant Digital Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Ascendant Digital Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ascendant Digital Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ascendant Digital Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

ACND traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.30. 2,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,168. Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

