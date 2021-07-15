Shaolin Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCACU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCACU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,243,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,437,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,625,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $750,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $183,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $7,498,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $200,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TCACU traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $10.13. The company had a trading volume of 203 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,489. Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07.

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

