Shaolin Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 375,000 Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRACU. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $9,890,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $9,714,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $8,407,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $8,347,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $4,349,000.

Shares of NRACU traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,312. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96. Noble Rock Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $10.59.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

