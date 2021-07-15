Shard (SHARD) Market Capitalization Hits $4.49 Million

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 15th. In the last week, Shard has traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar. One Shard coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000390 BTC on exchanges. Shard has a total market capitalization of $4.49 million and $3,515.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000030 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000025 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard Profile

Shard (CRYPTO:SHARD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,000,000 coins. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shard using one of the exchanges listed above.

