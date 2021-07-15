Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.42.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities upgraded Shawcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Shawcor from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on Shawcor from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

SCL opened at C$5.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.93. The firm has a market cap of C$385.37 million and a P/E ratio of -26.30. Shawcor has a 1 year low of C$1.95 and a 1 year high of C$7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.55, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$279.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$276.66 million. On average, analysts expect that Shawcor will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

About Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

