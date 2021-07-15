Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) CFO Oded Shein Acquires 10,000 Shares

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) CFO Oded Shein purchased 10,000 shares of Shift Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00.

Shares of Shift Technologies stock opened at $8.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.04. Shift Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $14.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.76.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $106.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.27 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shift Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 7.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 201,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 106.8% in the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 413,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 213,587 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,218,000. Finally, Islet Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 71.4% in the first quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. 36.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised Shift Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Shift Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

