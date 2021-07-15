Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Stake Lifted by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,849,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,466 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 2.30% of Shift4 Payments worth $151,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vivid Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 5.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 14.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1.5% in the first quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Shift4 Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $93.49 on Thursday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.24 and a 12 month high of $104.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 7.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.40.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.54). Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $239.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.07 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 115,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $10,939,153.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total value of $1,482,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,604,131.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,842,069 shares of company stock valued at $170,140,064. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

