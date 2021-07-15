Shopping Market Capitalization Reaches $27.71 Million (SPI)

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 15th. During the last seven days, Shopping has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. Shopping has a total market capitalization of $27.71 million and approximately $559,561.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shopping coin can currently be purchased for $29.61 or 0.00092469 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00041511 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.82 or 0.00111866 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00150225 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,980.69 or 0.99877236 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Shopping Profile

Shopping’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 936,002 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

